Kerala lottery result 16.04.2021: 'Nirmal NR 220' weekly lottery winners announcement timings today; where and when to check online

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of the weekly 'Nirmal NR 220' lottery on April 16, i.e., Friday. All those who participated in the lottery can visit the official Kerala lottery website-- keralalotteryresult.net at 3pm.

Steps to check Kerala lottery result today

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Kerala Lottery Result 16.4.2021 Nirmal NR-220'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page displaying the lottery results

Step 4: Cross check the numbers displayed on the screen with the number on your ticket

Nirmal NR 220 lottery prizes

Winners can take home massive cash prizes. First prize winner will get Rs 70 lakh whereas the second prize winner will bag Rs 10 lakh. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners will get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Participants need to verify their tickets at the Kerala Government Gazette within 30 days of the date of result announcement in order to claim their cash prizes. Winners can get their cash prizes after the completion of verification process and deduction of taxes.

Lotteries in Kerala

The Kerala Lottery Department organises seven weekly lotteries-Pournami (Sunday), Win Win (Monday), Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday), Akshaya (Wednesday), Akshaya (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal Plus (Friday) and Karunya (Saturday). Besides this, the Kerala government also organises six bumper lotteries.

Also read: Kerala lottery result 15.04.2021: 'Karunya Plus KN-364' winners announcement timing; where and when to check online

Also read: Kerala lottery result 14.04.2021: 'Akshya AK 493' winners announcement timings; where and when to check online

Also read: Shillong teer result today, April 16, Jowai Meghalaya teer result: Timing, 1st, 2nd round updates