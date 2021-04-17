Kerala lottery result 17.04.2021: 'Karunya Plus KR 495' weekly lottery winners announce timings today; where and when to check online

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of the weekly 'Karunya Plus KR 495' lottery on April 17, i.e., Saturday. All those who participated in this lottery can visit the official Kerala lottery website-- keralalotteryresult.net at 3pm.

Steps to check Kerala lottery result today

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Kerala Lottery Result 17.4.2021 Karunya Plus KR-495'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page displaying the results

Step 4: Cross check the numbers displayed on the screen with the number on your ticket

Karunya Plus KR 495 lottery prices

Winners can take home massive cash prizes. First prize winners can bag Rs 80 lakh and second prize winner gets Rs 5 lakh as cash prize. There is a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000 as well.

Third, fourth and fifth prize winners will get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. Sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

In order to claim their cash prizes, participants will have to verify their tickets at the Kerala Government Gazette within 30 days of the date of result announcement. Winners will get their cash prizes after the completion of verification process and deduction of taxes.

Lotteries in Kerala

The Kerala Lottery Department organises seven weekly lotteries-- Pournami, Win Win, Karunya Plus, Karunya, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal Plus and Akshaya. Besides this, the Kerala government also organises six bumper lotteries.

Also read: Kerala lottery result 16.04.2021: 'Nirmal NR 220' weekly lottery winners announcement timings today; where and when to check online

Also read: Kerala lottery result 15.04.2021: 'Karunya Plus KN-364' winners announcement timing; where and when to check online

Also read: Kerala lottery result 14.04.2021: 'Akshya AK 493' winners announcement timings; where and when to check online