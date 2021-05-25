Kerala lottery result 25.05.2021: 'Sthree Sakthi SS 195' lottery winners announcement timings today

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of the 'Sthree Sakthi SS 195 lottery' on May 26 (Tuesday) at 3 pm. All those who tried their luck in this lottery can visit the official Kerala lottery website-- keralalotteryresult.net.

Those who participate in this lottery can take home massive cash prizes. The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh whereas the second prize winner can take home Rs 10 lakh.

Third, fourth, and fifth prize winners get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000 respectively. Participants can also get a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth, seventh, and eighth prize winners get Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100 respectively.

Steps to check Kerala lottery result today

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala lottery result website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Kerala lottery result 25.05.21 Sthree Sakthi SS 195'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page displaying the lottery results

Step 4: Cross-check the number on your ticket with the numbers flashing on your screen

Lotteries organised in Kerala

Kerala government organizes seven weekly lotteries-Pournami (Sunday), Win Win (Monday), Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday), Akshaya (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal (Friday) and Karunya (Saturday). The department also organizes six bumper lotteries-Xmas, Summer, Vishu, Thiruvonam, Monsoon, and Pooja.

Also read: Kerala lottery result 15.05.2021: 'Karunya KR434' lottery result postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown till May 23

Also read: Nagaland State Lottery Results Today 18 May: Where to check Lottery Sambad Evening Result Update

Also read: Kerala lottery result 04.05.2021: 'Sthree Sakthi SS 259' lottery winners' announcement timings today; where and when to check online