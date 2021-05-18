Nagaland State Lottery Results Today 18 May: Where to check Lottery Sambad Evening Result Update

The results of today's i.e May 18, 2021, Nagaland Sambad Evening lottery will be announced at 8:00 pm. Those who had participated in the draw can view live results and updates along with the list of prize-winning numbers of the Nagaland State Lottery. Those who had participated can check the results at the lottery's official website - nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com.

Nagaland State Lottery is among the few lotteries that are legal in the country. As the name suggests, this lottery is run by the Nagaland state government as private lotteries are illegal in India and have been since 1967. Nagaland is among the 13 states which run legal lotteries in India.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Evening Result - 18 May Prize List

The winner of today's Nagaland Sambad Evening Lottery will receive Rs 1 crore. The winner of the consolation price will receive Rs 1,000. The second and third place prizes are Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 respectively. While fourth and fifth place holders will get Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively.

The results of the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Falcon Evening are announced at 8:00 pm every day. Those who have won need to keep their lottery tickets intact. The winners would also require a government-recognized photo ID and passport size photographs. These will go along with the claim form for the prizes. Winners also need to make sure that the tickets have not been tampered with.

Nagaland Lottery Game Weekly Schedule

Nagaland State Lottery is held each day of the week under a different name with some difference in the amount the winner gets. The results for each day are declared at 8:00 pm.

Nagaland State Lottery: 'Dear Flamingo' is held on Monday evening. The first prize is worth Rs 26 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: 'Dear Parrot' is held on Tuesday evening. The first prize is worth Rs 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: 'Dear Eagle' is held on Wednesday evening. The first prize is worth Rs 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: 'Dear Falcon' held on Thursday evening. The first prize is worth Rs 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: 'Dear Vulture' is held on Friday evening. The first prize is Rs 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: 'Dear Ostrich' is held on Saturday evening. The first prize is Rs 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland State Lottery: 'Dear Hawk' is held on Sunday evening. The first prize is worth Rs 26.06 Lakh.

