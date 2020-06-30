Kerala SSLC Result 2020 out today; here's how, where to check

Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan has announced the Kerala SSLC exam 2020 results on June 30. The results have been released on the official Kerala Board website-keralaresults.nic.in. Apart from the official website, Kerala SSLC results are also available on third-party sites.

Here's how to check your SSLC result 2020 Kerala online

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala SSLC website

Step 2: Fill in details such as SSLC school code 2020, Registration number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on 'Get Result' tab

Step 4: Your Kerala SSLC exam result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and save for future reference

How to check Kerala SSC Result 2020 result on Saphalam app

In case, the website doesn't function properly or is jammed, the candidates can also access their results on the official Kerala Board app Saphalam, available on the Google Play store. The students can download their results using their roll number from this app.

SSLC exam result 2020 Kerala: Exams held, Number of students appeared

This year, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan SSLC exams 2020 were conducted from March 10 to March 24. Some exams were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus spread and held from May 26 to May 30, with adequate social distancing precautions. This year around 4.22 lakh students had appeared for Kerala SSLC exams 2020. The candidates need to note that hard copy of Kerala Board class 10 marksheets will be available from their respective schools.