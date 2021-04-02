Kolkata FF Fatafat result 02.04.2021: Bazi Timings, where and when to check Kolkata Fatafat results online live

Kolkata FF Fatafat result today: West Bengal is one of the states in India that can conduct lottery legally. Kolkata FF Fatafat is the most popular offline lottery game played inside Kolkata. This game is played in 8 rounds from Monday to Saturday and in 4 rounds on Sunday.

All those who tried their luck in this lottery can visit the official Kolkata Fatafat Lottery website-kolkataff.com to check the results. Today's numbers will be updated on the site soon.

Who can play Kolkata FF?

Only people who are present inside Kolkata can participate in this lottery game as it is played only inside the city.

How to play Kolkata FF Fatafat Lottery?

Participants of the Kolkata FF, which is a gambling game, will have to guess the correct numbers to win cash and/or other prizes. All those who want to participate in this lottery can log onto the official website.

All those who want to try their luck in this lottery will have to participate in multiple 'bazis' in order to win this game. Unlike your regular lottery, Kolkata FF participants will have to calculate the passing record number.

Kolkata FF tutorials

If you are a newbie in the world of lottery games and want to try your luck in this lottery, you can visit the Kolkata FF official YouTube channel and learn the tricks of the game. Once you learn how to play the game, you can also learn more about investing in Satta Matka.

Kolkata FF Results today April 25

You can download or view the results of the Kolkata FF Fatafat lottery from its official website. You can also check live results for this lottery on the official website.

Kolkata FF Fatafat result bazi time

1st Bazi time-10:03 am

2nd Bazi time-11:33 am

3rd Bazi time-01:03 pm

4th Bazi time-02:33 pm

5th Bazi time-04:03 pm

6th Bazi time-05:33 pm

7th Bazi time-07:33 pm

8th Bazi time-08:33 pm