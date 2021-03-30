Kolkata FF result today March 30: Timings, where to check

The Kolkata FF Fatafat will announce its lottery results on the official website on Tuesday, March 30. Participants in order to view the results can log onto the official Kolkata Fatafat Lottery website-- kolkataff.com. The Kolkata FF Fatafat lottery is organised by the Kolkata FF city authority and it can be played 52 times a week (8 times a day from Monday to Saturday and 4 times on Sunday).

Kolkata FF Fatafat result bazi time

1st Bazi time: 10:03 am

2nd Bazi time: 11:33 am

3rd Bazi time: 01:03 pm

4th Bazi time: 02:33 pm

5th Bazi time: 04:03 pm

6th Bazi time: 05:33 pm

7th Bazi time: 07:03 pm

8th Bazi time: 08:33 pm

How to play Kolkata FF?

In the Kolkata FF if participants are lucky, they can take home large sums of money as prizes. In Kolkata FF, which is a gambling game, participants have to make a correct guess of numbers in order to win. Those interested will have to log onto the official website to participate in the Kolkata FF lottery game. There are multiple types of 'Bazis' that participants have to guess in order to win the game. However, Kolkata FF is not as simple as regular lotteries, in Kolkata FF participants have to calculate the passing record number. The games have guessing tutorial videos and guiding videos on YouTube.

