Kolkata FF Fatafat result 07.04.2021: Bazi Timings, where and when to check Kolkata Fatafat results online live

Kolkata Fatafat result: Kolkata FF Fatafat will announce lottery result of April 7 on its official website on Wednesday. Participants can log onto the official Kolkata Fatafat Lottery website-- kolkataff.com to check their results.

The Kolkata FF Fatafat is organised by the Kolkata FF city authority. The lottery game is played eight times a day from Monday to Saturday. It is played four times on Sunday.

How to play Kolkata FF Fatafat Lottery?

Participants of the Kolkata FF, which is a gambling game, will have to guess the correct numbers to win cash and/or other prizes.

All those who want to try their luck in this lottery will have to participate in multiple 'bazis' in order to win this game. Unlike your regular lottery, Kolkata FF participants will have to calculate the passing record number.

Who can play Kolkata FF?

Only those people who are physically inside Kolkata can participate in the Kolkata FF lottery game as this game is played only inside the city boundaries.

Kolkata FF Fatafat result bazi time

1st Bazi time: 10:03 am

2nd Bazi time: 11:33 am

3rd Bazi time: 01:03 pm

4th Bazi time: 02:33 pm

5th Bazi time: 04:03 pm

6th Bazi time: 05:33 pm

7th Bazi time: 07:03 pm

8th Bazi time: 08:33 pm

Kolkata FF Fatafat is the most popular offline lottery game played inside Kolkata. If participants are lucky they can take home large sums of money as prizes. In Kolkata FF, which is a gambling game, participants have to make a correct guess of numbers in order to win.

