KVIC opens first silk processing plant in Gujarat to boost Patola saree production

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Friday inaugurated the first silk processing plant at Surendranagar in Gujarat. This would help cut down the cost of production of silk yarn drastically and increase the sale and availability of raw material for Gujarati 'Patola' sarees locally, said Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

The plant has been set up by a khadi institution at a cost of Rs 75 lakh, in which KVIC has contributed Rs 60 lakh.

"The unit has employed 90 local women, 70 of whom belong to the Muslim community," the ministry said in a statement.

Patola, the trademark saree of Gujarat, is considered to be very costly and worn only by royals or aristocrats. The reason high cost of Patola sarees is that the silk yarn used to make them is purchased from Karnataka or West Bengal, where silk processing units are situated. This increases the cost of the fabric manifolds.

Commenting on the development, KVIC chairman VK Saxena said that cocoons will be brought from Karnataka and West Bengal and silk yarn will be processed in house, thus reducing the cost of production and giving a major boost to the sale of famous Gujarati Patola sarees.

Surendranagar district is a backward district in Gujarat where KVIC has invested Rs 60 lakh to build the silk processing plant, in order to generate livelihood and boost sales of Patola sarees by making silk readily available at a low cost.

Traditionally, every region in India has had its own unique weave for the silk saree. It is quite notable that Patola silk saree is amongst the top five silk weaves which are desired in every Indian saree lover's wardrobe.

