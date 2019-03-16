Lakshmi Machine Works to inaugurate its first 10MW solar power facility

Coimbatore-based Lakshmi Machine Works has forayed into solar power generation, with its first facility to be inaugurated on Sunday in Tamil Nadu.

The 10 MW photovoltaic solar power generating facility will come up at Kondampatti in Coimbatore district, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd, engaged in manufacturing textile machinery, said in a filing.

"The company has made use of internal accruals to fund the same", it said, adding that Spain-headquartered Siemens Gamesa has provided engineering, procurement and construction for the project.

The company said it has windmills with an installed capacity of 36.80 MW and the power generated would be used to meet its captive power requirements.

