Lockdown 5.0 begins today: All you need to know about state-wise rules, guidelines

The Centre has extended the lockdown by another 30 days till June 30 in containment zones across India while opening other areas with phased unlocking of activities. Like the nation-wide lockdown, the unlocking will also be done in three parts. The guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday comprised guidelines for phase 1 of re-opening of areas. These guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020, and will be effective till June 30, 2020. The current phase of re-opening will have an economic focus.

Maharashtra

Despite the Narendra Modi-led Centre issuing a phased exit plan to resume economic activity after a two-months-long nationwide lockdown on June 1, the Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown by 30 more days whole focusing on 'Mission Begin Again'. As per the Centre's guidelines, only essential activities will be allowed in the containment zones in the state along with a strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies, and supply of essential goods and services.

Also read: Lockdown 5.0: Fifth phase of coronavirus lockdown from June 1, all you need to know about unlock 1.0

Additionally, there will be intensive contact tracing and house-to-house surveillance in the containment zones. Uddhav Thackeray government has encouraged people to work from home but those coming to office will have to adhere to certain rules. Only a minimum number of employees will be allowed in offices, that too for emergencies. The decision on reopening of temples, shrines, hotels, restaurants, and malls in Maharashtra will also be taken after reviewing the infection graph.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has announced an extension of the over two-month-long lockdown (ending May 31) until June 30. The state, however, has given more relaxations this time comprising partial opening of public transport as well as permitting more employees at offices. State Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami informed that the restrictions on the metro, suburban rails, religious places, and inter-state bus transport would continue. Public transport will resume with reduced services from June 1, but buses will not operate in Chennai, Kancheepurm, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet districts which have the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Bihar

Bihar has announced that lockdown restriction will continue till June 30 to contain spread of the deadly virus. In line with Centre's move, Bihar government is likely to continue restrictions in containment zones till June 30, with a slew of relaxations in other areas. As per additional chief secretary Amir Subhani, Bihar will follow the relaxation guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Gujarat

All shops and business units outside of containment zones will remain open in the state on alternate days. Only three people will be allowed in four-wheelers, while buses can operate with 60 per cent capacity. The state government has also allowed pillion riders.

Uttar Pradesh

Inter-state travel has been allowed by the state government. However, those coming from hotspots or containment zones in Delhi will not be allowed to enter the state via Noida and Ghaziabad.

Rajasthan

The state government has allowed the functioning of all government and private offices with full capacity. The private companies have been advised to encourage people to work from home. The government has also approved the inter-state and intra-state movement of vehicles.

Also read: Coronavirus crisis: India now 7th worst-hit country as count nears 2 lakh cases

Telangana

The state has also extended lockdown by 30 more days while allowing activities such as inter-state transport. The state will follow the Centre's guidelines for containment zones.

Karnataka

The state has allowed reopening of hotels, shopping malls, restaurants and hospitality services. The state will also follow the Centre's guidelines for containment zones and there will be a curfew from 9 pm to 5 am daily on the movement of people.

Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced the extension of the coronavirus lockdown till June 30. Though experts have advised against the opening of hospitality services and shopping malls in the state, the chief minister said his government will take into account the Centre''s guidelines for lockdown 5.0. Singh announced his decision after an on-ground assessment of the COVID situation through a video conference with health experts and cabinet ministers.

India saw the highest single-day spike of 8,392 new COVID-19 cases and 230 deaths in the past 24 hours. Total cases in the country now stand at 1,90,535, including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured or discharged or migrated and 5,394 deaths, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, India has become the world's seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases.