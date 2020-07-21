Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon dies at 85

Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon passed away Tuesday morning after suffering from multiple organ failure at the age of 85. The news of Lalji Tandon's death was confirmed by his son Ashutosh Tandon on Twitter. The late politician breathed his last at 05:30 am on Tuesday.

In another tweet, Tandon also informed that the funeral rites of Lalji Tandon will take place at 04:30 pm at Gullala Ghat in Lucknow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend his condolences at Lalji Tandon's demise. PM Modi wrote, "Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance to public welfare. Anguished by his passing away."

In a reply to his own tweet, the Prime Minister also mentioned, "Shri Lalji Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters. He enjoyed a long and close association with beloved Atal Ji."

According to an India Today report, Lalji Tandon was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow and placed on ventilator support. Doctors stated that his condition deteriorated and that his lungs, kidneys, and liver were not functioning properly. The hospital then said, "Lalji Tandon has been put on ventilator support and is undergoing dialysis. His condition is serious, but under control."

Tandon was admitted to the hospital on June 11 after breathing issues, difficulty in urination, and fever. His coronavirus test sample came out negative at the time of admission.