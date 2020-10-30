'Magnificent performance': 'The Fault In Our Stars' author John Green praises Sanjana Sanghi in Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara famed actress Sanjana Sanghi is feeling elated after she received praise for her acting skills by none other than writer John Green. Her first film 'Dil Bechara' is an adaptation of John Green's novel 'The Fault In Our Stars'.

Green had sent Sanghi a personal message months ago but she noticed it yesterday. Sanghi shared the screenshot of Green's message on Instagram, in which he called performance "magnificent". The author thanked her for giving new life to "Hazel Geen Lancaster", the character played by Sanghi in the film.

"Hey, Sanjana. John Green here, author of The Fault in Our Stars. I saw the Dil Bechara film today and really enjoyed it. I thought your performance was magnificent--full of humor and heart and deep wells of emotion. Thank you for giving such wonderful life to Kizie, and in doing so, giving new life to Hazel Grace Lancaster. I can only imagine how difficult this whole process has been with the tragic loss of your co-star. I just wanted to say thank you thank you thank you for helping bring the film to life. I wish you all the best with what I hope is a very bright future,"John Green messaged to Sanjana Sanghi.

Reacting to Green's note of appreciation, Sanghi wrote, "Thank you for these unfathomable words John. I will simply never be able to articulate what this means to me. It takes away so much heartache and pain".

Sanghi told Green "Thank you for giving us the most broken but beautiful world of The Fault In Our Stars".

The 24-year-old actress added, "It fills my heart up to know you felt I even came close to doing justice to the depths of her emotional journey".

"Could NOT resist sharing this moment with you all. And CANNOT be more annoyed with myself for missing this beautiful message for over 3 months. Thank you for these unfathomable words John. I will simply never be able to articulate what this means to me. It takes away so much heartache and pain. Thank you for giving us the most broken but beautiful world of The Fault In Our Stars. For watching our labour of love the very day it released, for embracing Kizie, she has both given and taken away so much from me. For giving us Hazel Grace Lancaster. It fills my heart up to know you felt I even came close to doing justice to the depths of her emotional journey. Indebted to you, forever. A forever fan. TFIOS all the way!" Sanjana Sanghi wrote.

Film Dil Bechara revolves around two cancer patients--Kizie Basu and Manny. The film features Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny. Dil Bechara released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and was made available for free viewing as a tribute to Sushant. John Green's book tells the story of two teenagers-Hazel Grace Lancaster and Augustus Waters, both suffering from cancer.