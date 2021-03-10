Maha Shivratri 2021 Date: Importance, puja timings, why it is celebrated

Maha Shivratri is an auspicious Hindu festival and is considered to be the most important and celebrated Shivratri among the 12 others celebrated in a year. Devotees celebrate the grace of Lord Shiva on this day. Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on Thursday, March 11 this year.

Maha Shivratri 2021 puja time

Chaturdashi Tithi: 02:39 pm on March 11 to 03:02 pm on March 12

Nishita Kaal Puja: 12:06 am-12:55 am on March 12

Shivratri parna kaal: 06:34 am-03:02 pm on March 12.

Why Maha Shivratri is celebrated?

On this day, married women observe fast to maintain peace in their married life whereas unmarried women observe this fast to get married. Devotees visit nearby Lord Shiva temples and offer milk, fruits, and other food items for Lord Shiva.

Importance of Maha Shivratri

Popular mythology suggests that Shivratri is the convergence of Shiva and Shakti, masculine and feminine energies that provide a sense of balance to the world. It is believed that Lord Shiva, who is also known as Nataraja performed his cosmic dance Tandav on this day. Other popular beliefs also suggest Lord Shiva appeared in the form of the Linga on the midnight of Maha Shivratri. Thus, Maha Shivratri is also celebrated as the birthday of Lord Shiva.

