Happy Maha Shivratri 2021: Wishes, Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp status, images to share with friends, family

Maha Shivratri 2021 or the great night of Shiva, is here. This day symbolises the union of Shiva and Shakti, masculine and feminine forces of the world, and is also celebrated as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's marriage. This day is celebrated by offering fruits, milk, and other food items at temples of Lord Shiva. Other popular belief suggests that it is on this day that Lord Shiva took birth in the form of Linga and thus, Maha Shivratri is celebrated as Lord Shiva's birthday.

Here are Maha Shivratri 2021 wishes, messages, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram status, best messages and quotes, images, pictures, GIFs, stickers to share with your friends and family

MahaShivratri 2021 Top Wishes

Om Namah Shivaya. Let's spend the night of Shivratri by chanting the name of Lord Shiva and seek his divine blessings. Happy Maha Shivratri

May the blessings of Lord Shiva be with you... Sending you my warm wishes on Maha Shivratri!

May Lord Shiva bless you with health, happiness, and prosperity. Om Namah Shivay!

A day of positivity wins over negativity! Har Har Mahadeva, Happy Maha Shivratri 2021

Shivratri blessings to you and your family. May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you all with good things and perfect health.

MahaShivratri 2021 Best Messages

On this auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva's blessings be with you. May his glorious divine and merciful attributes remind you of all your abilities.

May you be blessed with peace, wellness, goodness and prosperity this Maha Shivratri.

The mere utterance of Om Namah Shivaya with utmost devotion is substantial to make you feel the power of God within you. Happy Maha Shivratri to you

This Maha Shivratri here's extending my warm greetings to you and your loved ones.

Maha Shivratri Best Quotes

"Lokaha Samasthah Sukhino Bhavanto"- Oh Lord of the Lords grant peace and prosperity to the entire mankind. Show the correct and right path to each and every human being in this universe. Happy Maha Shivratri

May Lord Shiva shower his benign blessings on you and your family. May happiness and peace surround you with the eternal love and strength. Happy Maha Shivratri

Krinvanto Visham Aryam. Wishing you a happy Maha Shivratri

Spend the whole night of Shivratri by chanting the name of Lord Shiva and seek his divine blessings! A very Happy Maha Shivratri to you and your family!

Jai Shiv Shankar Bhole Nath! Bless us with a happy and peaceful life with noble wisdom.