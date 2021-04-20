Maharashtra Class 10 Board exams cancelled over COVID surge: Education Minister

Maharashtra SSC Exams 2021 for Class 10 students has been cancelled amid the rise in coronavirus cases in the state and nation. Announcing the decision via a tweet, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that health and safety of teachers and students is of utmost priority.

"Given the worsening situation of the #Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to CANCEL the state board exams for class 10th. The health and safety of our students and teachers is our topmost priority," Gaikwad tweeted.

Given the worsening situation of the #Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to CANCEL the state board exams for class 10th. The health & safety of our students and teachers is our topmost priority.#exams#ssc#hscpic.twitter.com/C8xCY3VVdX â Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 20, 2021

"The criterion on the basis of which results will be declared for class 10th & date of result declaration will soon be announced. The School Education Dept is committed to devising a "fair and accurate" assessment criterion," the Education Minister further stated.

The criterion on the basis of which results will be declared for class 10th & date of result declaration will soon be announced. The School Education Dept is committed to devising a "fair and accurate" assessment criterion. â Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 20, 2021

As for the Maharashtra HSC exams for Class 12 students, the state government has already delayed the examinations till May-end. This arrangement stands as of now, Gaikwad clarified. A decision regarding the same might be taken in days to come.

As far as the state board exams of class 12th are concerned, we have already conveyed our decision to postpone the exams these till May end. The status remains the same. We are closely monitor the health and safety situation in the state.#HSC#exams â Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 20, 2021

A total of 18 lakh examinees were expected to take the SSC Claas 10 exams, whereas 16 lakh examines were supposed to sit for the HSC Clas 12 exams in Maharashtra this year.

The decision comes as a relief to lakhs of students and their parents as Maharashtra continues to be ravaged by the second COVID-19 wave. The state accounts for the highest caseload in the country. The state recorded 58,924 fresh coronavirus cases and 351 deaths within 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data released on Tuesday morning. The state has been recording more than 50,000 fresh cases daily for the past several days.

Maharashtra government has already put several restrictions in place in order to curb the virus. Last week, CM Uddhav Thackeray declared night curfew and weekend lockdown in the state in view of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.

Before Maharashtra, CBSE had cancelled the Class 10 board exams and postponed board exams for Class 12 students. CICSE has also decided to cancel its Class 10 exams after earlier announcing its deferment. Telangana board has also cancelled its Class 10 board exams. Meanwhile, state education boards in Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have deferred their Class 10 board exams.

ALSO READ: CM Thackeray to announce complete lockdown tomorrow, hints Maharashtra minister

ALSO READ: Maharashtra got to tighten COVID curbs; grocery shops, markets to open for 4 hrs