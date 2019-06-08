Maharashtra SSC Results 2019 Live Updates: MSBSHSE Board Class 10th at maheresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the results of the State Secondary Certificate (SSC) examination today June 8. The MSBHSE Board class 10th result will be declared around 1 p.m. on Saturday. Students can access their results by visiting to the officail website --maharesult.nic.in

This year, the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams were held between 1 March and 22 March. Check all the live updates on Maharashtra SSC Results 2019 here.

11:45 am: How to check Maharashtra SSC 10TH Results 2019:-

Step 1: Visit any of these offciial website-- maharashtraeducation.com or mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on download the result link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Click on submit button.

Step5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

11:40 am: Maharashtra State Board Press conference:- MSBSHSE has started the press conference to announce the SSC Result 2019.

11:30 am:Passing marks:- Students need to score aggregate 35 per cent marks at least and a minimum of 20 per cent marks in each theory exam to clear the Maharashtra SSC Class 10th examination.

