Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE to declare Class 10 result at mahresult.nic.in; announcement today

MSBSHSE 10th SSC result 2019: Despite the rumours that the MSBSHSE (Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education) will announce the Class 10 result date on June 6, the board has not come up with any formal announcement so far. However, going by media reports, the Maharashtra board Class 10 result 2019 could be announced on June 10. The board officials are expected to make the official announcement regarding the result today.

To check the final result, students need to log on to Maharashtra state board's official website, mahresult.nic.in. Apart from the official website, the students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: All you need to know

MSBSHSE 10th SSC result: Here's how you can check marks

Go to the board's official website, mahresult.nic.in

Click on the 'Maharashtra 2019 Class 10 result'

Enter all details, including your roll number or seat number and click on 'submit' to see the final result

Take a print out of your result for future reference

Last year, around 14.5 lakh (84.4 per cent) of the total 16.2 lakh students had passed the exam in the state. While the girls scored the overall pass percentage of 91.97 per cent, boys recorded 87.27 pass percentage. Earlier on May 28, the MSBSHSE had declared Class 12th results. This year, over 14 lakh students had registered for the MSBSHSE Class 12th exam. This year's pass percentage in the state dropped to 85.88 per cent from 92.3 per cent a year earlier. Once again, girls outshined boys by securing the overall pass percentage of 90.25 per cent. The boys, however, recorded 82.4 pass percentage.

Edited by Manoj Sharma