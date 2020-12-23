Man, woman and dog make an exit from a moving plane

A man, a woman and their dog used the emergency slide to exit from a moving Delta Air Lines plane at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York. They were later arrested for their recklessness.

The two passengers opened a cabin door, activating the slide, and took off as the Delta flight was taxiing out of the runway at around 10:55 a.m on Monday, reported The New York Times.

The man- Antonio Murdock told the Port Authority police that his post-traumatic stress disorder was triggered on the plane. He was accompanied by his 23-year old female companion Brianna Greco. Both of them were arrested post the incident.

An eye witness Brian Plummer cited the incident to The New York Times and said that as Flight 462 began to move, Murdock ignored a flight attendant's instructions to sit and stood up saying that he had post-traumatic stress disorder.

Plummer quoted Murdock who said "If I sit down, I'll freak out."

Plummer also recalled Murdock and his companion changing seats several times while the plane was planning to depart.

Murdock and Greco, both of Florida, were charged with criminal trespass, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental administration.

No one was injured in the incident.

The dog, meanwhile, was taken to the Brooklyn arm of Animal Care Centers of NYC and Greco was given a receipt in order to retrieve the pooch, said the NYT report.

Also read: Yuzvendra Chahal's wedding pics go viral; here's how social media reacted

Also read: AI is becoming main part of most businesses: Capgemini India CEO