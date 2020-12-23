Yuzvendra Chahal's wedding pics go viral; here's how social media reacted

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal got married to YouTuber Dhanashree Verma recently in Gurugram. The two shared the photos of their wedding on social media. Chahal shared the photographs on Twitter and wrote, "22.12.20. We started at "Once Upon A Time" and found "Our Happily Ever After", coz finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity and beyond. "
22.12.20 ðâ Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) December 22, 2020
We started at âOnce Upon A Timeâ and found âOur Happily Ever After,â cozâ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond! pic.twitter.com/h7k3G3QrYx
The event was attended by celebrities like actress Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy, entrepreneur Piyush Sachdeva and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.
BCCI also congratulated the former Chess player turned cricketer on his wedding. BCCI tweeted, "Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness."
Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness ðð https://t.co/Xstzkpez4jâ BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2020
Veteran cricketer Wasim Jaffer congratulated Chahal and Verma in an interesting tweet. Jaffer tweeted, "No matter how many matches you go to, she'll be the match you'll always come back to. Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree :)"
No matter how many matches you go to, she'll be the match you'll always come back to. Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree :) https://t.co/RbnEdSeCPqâ Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 22, 2020
Cricketers Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Navdeep Saini also took to Twitter to congratulate the newly-wed couple on their big day.
Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree. Wishing you both a very happy married life & a lifetime of togetherness! pic.twitter.com/mprIJqkbxeâ Suresh Rainað®ð³ (@ImRaina) December 22, 2020
Congratulations @yuzi_chahal wish you guys all the happiness.. God bless you both pic.twitter.com/1Nk4bzXPDwâ Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 22, 2020
Heartiest Congratulations to both of you ðð @yuzi_chahal & Dhanashree https://t.co/gNUmB8fPU7â Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) December 23, 2020
While the BCCI and cricketers were congratulating Chahal on his new innings, Twitterati also shared their good wishes for the cricketer. Here are some of the wishes that have been shared by netizens
Congratulations..Best wishes on this wonderful journey, as you build your new lives together... pic.twitter.com/QDOIUPQdN0â MANVI GUPTA (@MANVIGU62581315) December 22, 2020
ðð¯ good wishes shaadi ki shubhkamnaen pic.twitter.com/NsCLjJmf7eâ Tarun Mali (@TarunMa43657719) December 23, 2020
Congrats @yuzi_chahal wishing a great married life bro ðð¤ live long with full of happiness on behalf of #KingKohli and #ThalaAjith sir fans ð#Valimai#Yuzi#Kohli#YuzvendraChahalpic.twitter.com/OpUghzom3xâ ððð¡ð¡ðð¡. ð ð¢ððð¡ðð¡ (@20niMDg4tncb4el) December 22, 2020
