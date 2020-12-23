Business Today
Yuzvendra Chahal marriage: The event was attended by celebrities like actress Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy, entrepreneur Piyush Sachdeva and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | December 23, 2020 | Updated 12:51 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal's wedding pics go viral; here's how social media reacted
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal got married to YouTuber Dhanashree Verma recently in Gurugram

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal got married to YouTuber Dhanashree Verma recently in Gurugram. The two shared the photos of their wedding on social media. Chahal shared the photographs on Twitter and wrote, "22.12.20. We started at "Once Upon A Time" and found "Our Happily Ever After", coz finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity and beyond. "


The event was attended by celebrities like actress Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy, entrepreneur Piyush Sachdeva and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

BCCI also congratulated the former Chess player turned cricketer on his wedding. BCCI tweeted, "Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness."

Veteran cricketer Wasim Jaffer congratulated Chahal and Verma in an interesting tweet. Jaffer tweeted, "No matter how many matches you go to, she'll be the match you'll always come back to. Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree :)"

Cricketers Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Navdeep Saini also took to Twitter to congratulate the newly-wed couple on their big day.

While the BCCI and cricketers were congratulating Chahal on his new innings, Twitterati also shared their good wishes for the cricketer. Here are some of the wishes that have been shared by netizens

