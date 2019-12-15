Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection: Rani Mukerji's film gets a good start; likely to earn Rs 6 cr on Day 2

Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2, which hit the silver screen on Friday, witnessed strong occupancy during evening shows on Friday, propelling its Day-1 earning to over Rs 3.80 crore. Film trade analysts believe a strong word of mouth, coupled with positive critical acclaim, has immensely helped boost its overall earning on Saturday.

"#Mardaani2 witnesses stronger occupancy post 3 pm shows, after a lukewarm takeoff in the morning... Multiplexes are dominating... Riding on super-strong word of mouth + tremendous critical acclaim, the footfalls should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 3.80 cr. #India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh, film trade analyst.

Sumit Kadel, a film business expert, said Mardaani 2's Saturday collection could see a growth of 60-70 per cent, which means the film's final collection for the second day could be around Rs 6 crore.

#Mardaani2 Saturday- Growth of 60-70% , Day 2 collection heading towards â¹ 5.5-6 cr nett as of now. â Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 14, 2019

Besides, Mardaani 2 is Rani Mukerji's biggest opener since 2014 after Mardaani (first part) Rs 3.46 crore and Hichki (Rs 3.32 crore).

Mardaani 2 marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran. The film was released in 1,600 screens in India and 505 screens overseas. Besides, the film is being screened with English subtitles in the southern states of India. Mardaani 2 has received U/A certification from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film has largely received positive reviews from film critics. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called Mardaani 2 'intense', 'hard-hitting' and relevant'. Taran has also praised Rani Mukerji and Vishal Jethwa for their acting. He has given 4 stars to the film.

Rani Mukerjee's previous film had minted around Rs 3.46 crore on Day 1 and made a total collection of Rs 35.82 crore. In Mardaani 2, Shivani Roy (played by Rani Mukerji), a superintendent of police, faces a merciless villain (played by Vishal Jethwa). The movie aims to draw attention to rape crimes committed by juveniles.

