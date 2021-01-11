Matrimony.com launches new matchmaking portal only for doctors

Doctors looking to find their life partners from their profession need to look no further as matchmaking website Matrimony.com on Monday announced the launch of DoctorsMatrimony.com, a dedicated matrimony portal for the medical professionals. Matrimony.com also manages matchmaking sites such as BharatMatrimony, CommunityMatrimony and EliteMatrimony.

Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO, Matrimony.com, while explaining why they launched an exclusive service for doctors, said, "Most doctors feel the need for a companion who understands their profession and shared values well and that seems possible when the life partner is also a doctor."

"Through our current app, we have understood the unique preferences of the doctor community. Seeing lakhs of doctor couples find each other through our services over the past 20 years, it was but natural for us to launch DoctorsMatrimony.com," Janakiraman added.

The doctors' exclusive matrimony service is available on the app, mobile site and desktop as well to help medical professionals find their life partners from their fields.

The portal was launched after the consumer internet company saw a 40 per cent increase in the number of doctors registering over the past 3 years. Through the matrimony.com services, lakhs of doctors have already chosen another doctor as a life partner, claims Matrimony.com.

According to the National Health Profile 2019, there are more than 11.54 lakh allopathic doctors, 2.54 lakh dental surgeons, and around 8 lakh registered AYUSH Doctors in India.

DoctorsMatrimony offers privacy and safety while searching for their suitable life partner, claims Matrimony.com. Doctors can register and choose their match not only by religion, city, community, education but also by specialisation. Matchmaking site's other features offer doctors privacy by giving them control to choose who can view their photos.

Also Read: First time in history, Union Budget 2021 to go completely paperless

Also Read: Auto sales jump 11% YoY in Dec; growth registered for first time in FY21

Also Read: India should invest in primary healthcare in Budget 2021: WHO's Swaminathan