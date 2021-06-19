Milkha Singh, India's flying Sikh, no more; dies of COVID-related complications at 91

Former Commonwealth Games medallist and Padma Shri awardee Milkha Singh passed away on Friday due to COVID-19 related complications at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Hospital in Chandigarh. The former sprinter, who represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics, was admitted to the ICU ward of the hospital on June 3 due to falling oxygen levels.

His condition became critical on Friday evening as he developed complications, comprising fever and falling oxygen saturation levels in the intensive care unit of the PGIMER Hospital. Notably, Singh's 85-year old wife former national volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur, also passed away due to COVID-19 five days ago. They are now survived by their golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters-- Dr. Mona Singh, Aleeza Grover, and Sonia Sanwalka.

"It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away at 11:30 pm on the 18th of June 2021. He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal ji and now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days," the statement issued by the family read.

PGIMER Hospital also issued a statement expressing condolences to the sprint legend. "...despite best of the efforts by a medical team, Milkha Singh ji could not be retrieved from his critical condition and after a brave fight, he left for his heavenly abode at 11:30 pm," the hospital said in its statement.

PGIMER Director Professor Jagat Ram said Milkha "will be remembered for his exceptional accomplishments on and off the field and his endearing personality," PTI reported.

As the news of Flying Sikh's death broke, Twitter was flooded with condolence messages. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Shah Rukh Khan, everyone mourned the loss of one of independent India's most colossal sporting icons.

Prime Minister Modi shared an image of himself with the sprinter and tweeted, "In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation's imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away."

"I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world," PM Modi added.





I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021

An era comes to an end as the âFlying Sikhâ Milkha Singh ji bids adieu to the world. A legendary sprinter, he was the epitome of dedication, humility & National glory. Milkha Singh Jiâs inspirational journey & contribution to Indian sports will be remember forever. Om Shanti ð â Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 18, 2021

The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched... An inspiration to me... an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir. â Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 18, 2021

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra also mourned the loss of the sporting icon. "How can my generation explain what Milkha Singh meant to us? He wasn't just an athlete. To a society still suffering the insecurities of post-colonialism he was a sign that we could be the best in the world. Thank you, Milkha Singhji, for giving us that confidence. Om Shanti."

How can my generation explain what Milkha Singh meant to us?

He wasnât just an athlete. To a society still suffering the insecurities of post-colonialism he was a sign that we could be the best in the world. Thank you, Milkha Singhji, for giving us that confidence. Om Shanti ðð½ â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 18, 2021

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with PTI inputs

Also read: Bhuvan Bam loses parents to COVID-19, pens emotional note; read here