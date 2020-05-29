Monkeys steal coronavirus test samples at Meerut Medical College; create panic

In a rather bizarre incident, a troop of monkeys ran away with what is believed to be coronavirus test samples. The incident took place in Meerut Medical College in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The monkeys attacked a lab technician who was carrying the samples. The monkeys then snatched three samples and ran away.

Chief Superintendent Dr Dheeraj Balyan is investigating the matter. He issued a statement and said that the monkeys snatched the samples of suspected coronavirus patients. The forest department has been informed and the monkeys are yet to be caught. Meerut district officer Anil Dhingra said that the matter is under investigation.

Doctors collected the samples from the patients again but the incident has sparked fear in the area as the samples believed to be of coronavirus patients are still with the monkeys.

India Today TV spoke to a doctor at the medical college who acquiesced that monkeys in the area are serial offenders and such incidents have occurred in the past too.

In a video that has since gone viral, monkeys can be seen sitting on a tree and chewing the sample collection kit.

However, SK Garg, Principal of Meerut Medical College denied that the samples were of coronavirus patients and said that the troop of monkeys snatched blood samples of some patients collected for routine tests. He said that the samples taken away by the monkeys do not include coronavirus swab test samples.

