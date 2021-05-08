Mother's Day 2021: Wishes, WhatsApp, Facebook status, greetings, quotes, images

Mother's Day is celebrated every year to recognise the role a mother plays in a child's life. To make this day special, people usually give gifts, flower bouquets to their mothers and/or take their mothers out for a lovely meal.
Since that won't be possible this year due to the raging COVID-19 second wave and related restrictions, you still can send wonderful wishes, greetings and messages to your mother.
Mother's Day 2021 wishes
- Happy Mother's Day! You're an inspiration to our entire family, sharing your kind and caring spirit with everyone around you. Wishing you a day filled with everything you love!
- Mom: a title just above queen.
- I love you more than anything in the world. Thank you for being the best mother. Happy Mother's Day
- A mom's hug lasts long after she lets go.
- Since God could not be everywhere, he created mothers.
- Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing mom in the world. You rock!
- You are my friend, my spirit, my influence towards success. There is no replacement of you. You are the best and will be the best forever. Happy Mother's Day
- Life doesn't come with a manual, I am glad you are mine.
- Dear mother, you are the strongest person I have ever seen! You are my angel and my role model. Happy Mother's Day! You deserve the world!
- Words are never enough to thank you for all that you do. Happy Mother's Day!
Mother's day 2021 quotes
- "Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heart throb."-Leroy Brownlow
- "A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take."-Cardinal Mermillod
- "The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation."-James E. Faust
- "All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother."-Abraham Lincoln
- "There is no role in life that is more essential that of motherhood."-Elder M. Russell Ballard
- "Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face."-George Eliot
- "The most beautiful word on the lips of mankind is the word 'mother', and the most beautiful call is the call of 'my mother'."-Kahlil Gibran
- "It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful?"-Mahatma Gandhi
- "Succesful mothers are not the ones that have never struggled. They are the ones that never give up, despite the struggles."-Sharon Jaynes
- "There will be so many times you feel like you've failed but in the eyes, heart and mind of your child, you are super mom."-Stephanie Precourt
Mother's day 2021 images
