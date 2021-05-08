Mother's Day 2021: Wishes, WhatsApp, Facebook status, greetings, quotes, images

Mother's Day is celebrated every year to recognise the role a mother plays in a child's life. To make this day special, people usually give gifts, flower bouquets to their mothers and/or take their mothers out for a lovely meal.

Since that won't be possible this year due to the raging COVID-19 second wave and related restrictions, you still can send wonderful wishes, greetings and messages to your mother.

Mother's Day 2021 wishes

Happy Mother's Day! You're an inspiration to our entire family, sharing your kind and caring spirit with everyone around you. Wishing you a day filled with everything you love!

Mom: a title just above queen.

I love you more than anything in the world. Thank you for being the best mother. Happy Mother's Day

A mom's hug lasts long after she lets go.

Since God could not be everywhere, he created mothers.

Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing mom in the world. You rock!

You are my friend, my spirit, my influence towards success. There is no replacement of you. You are the best and will be the best forever. Happy Mother's Day

Life doesn't come with a manual, I am glad you are mine.

Dear mother, you are the strongest person I have ever seen! You are my angel and my role model. Happy Mother's Day! You deserve the world!

Words are never enough to thank you for all that you do. Happy Mother's Day!

Mother's day 2021 quotes

"Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heart throb."-Leroy Brownlow

"A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take."-Cardinal Mermillod

"The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation."-James E. Faust

"All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother."-Abraham Lincoln

"There is no role in life that is more essential that of motherhood."-Elder M. Russell Ballard

"Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face."-George Eliot

"The most beautiful word on the lips of mankind is the word 'mother', and the most beautiful call is the call of 'my mother'."-Kahlil Gibran

"It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful?"-Mahatma Gandhi

"Succesful mothers are not the ones that have never struggled. They are the ones that never give up, despite the struggles."-Sharon Jaynes

"There will be so many times you feel like you've failed but in the eyes, heart and mind of your child, you are super mom."-Stephanie Precourt

Mother's day 2021 images

