MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019: Maharashtra board likely to declare Class 12th results tomorrow, here's all you need to know

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare 2019 HSC or Class 12th results tomorrow. The Maharashtra Board has not yet given an official confirmation on the date and time of the result but reports suggest that HSC result will be declared around 1 pm tomorrow. Students can check their results on the official website of the board- mahresult.nic.in. Apart from the official website, the students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The Maharashtra Board conducted the HSC examinations from February 21 to March 20, 2019. This year, over 14 lakh students had registered for the MSBSHSE Class 12th examinations. The board had appointed nearly 30,000-40,000 teachers as invigilators.

Last year, the board recorded a pass percentage of 88.41% in the Class 12th examinations. As many as 92.36% of girls had passed the HSC examination while the pass percentage for boys was recorded at 85.23%. The pass percentage for Science stream was recorded to be 95.85%, 89.50% for commerce stream and 78.93 percent for Humanities.

Here's how to check MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019, once it is announced:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Board.

Step-2: Click on the link which says 'HSC result 2019'.

Step-3: Enter your details like name and roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019 will be displayed on screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

