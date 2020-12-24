Mukesh Ambani's grandson named Prithvi Akash Ambani

Akash and Shloka Ambani who welcomed their first child on December 10 have revealed the name of their firstborn. Prithvi Akash Ambani is Mukesh and Nita Ambani's first grandchild. The official statement by the families said that the parents and grandparents are overjoyed by the arrival of the baby boy.

"With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of Dhirubhai Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani is delighted to announce the birth of our precious baby boy! Prithvi Akash Ambani. Delighted Parents Shloka and Akash. Overjoyed Grandparents Nita Dadi & Mukesh Dada, Mona Nani & Russell Nana. Over the Moon Great-Grandparents, Purnimaben & Ravindrabhai Dalal, Rajnikaben & Arunbhai Mehta, Meenaben & Bharatbhai Mehta. Sharing the Joy Isha-Anand, Anant, Nisha-Viraj, Diya-Ayush, Alaia, Amaira & Maaia. Lots of Love Ambani & Mehta families," read the short statement by the families.

Prithvi Akash Ambani was born at the Reliance Foundation Hospital on early December 10. "Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families," an Ambani spokesperson had said.

Soon after, an image of Mukesh Ambani with his newborn grandson went viral on the internet. The image was posted by Director at Reliance Industries and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani. Wishes poured in for Junior Ambani from all quarters.

Shloka is the daughter of diamantaire Arun Russell Mehta, MD of Rosy Blue. Akash and Shloka met as toddlers studying at Dhirubhai Ambani school. Eventually they went on to date and Akash popped the question in Goa in 2018 before they married in a lavish ceremony in 2019.

