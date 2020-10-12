Anand Mahindra shares rib-tickling meme on Mumbai's power outage

A major power outage in the Mumbai Metropolitan region has led to hilarious puns on Twitter, with Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) chairman Anand Mahindra sharing one of the most rib-tickling memes about the situation.

The business tycoon, who is very active on social media, often posts gripping and interesting tweets on several issues.

Here's what he tweeted:

Mumbai power line trips. Humour lines on the Internet are intact & moving at the speed of light... pic.twitter.com/qi7phM2OKp â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 12, 2020

The power outage caused by a grid failure affected neighbourhoods and suburbs throughout Mumbai, obstructing people's daily lives.

People across several parts of the city took to social media about a major blackout since 10 am on Monday morning.

Confirming the power outage, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), which is responsible for power supply to Mumbai, said, "The electric supply is interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure. Inconvenience is regretted."

Several train services and traffic signals also stopped working due to the power outage in the city.

However, Mumbaikars took to social media to express their emotions with a bit of humour.

While some memes about people working from home and enjoying the day (because of the power cut) trended the most, others blaming 2020 for the power cut wondering what else could go wrong (now) graced Twitter.