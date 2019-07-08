Mumbai rains: Flights delayed due to downpour, three diverted; airlines issue advisories

Mumbai rains: Flight services in Mumbai have been interrupted due to heavy rains and poor visibility. Departures were halted briefly and flights were that were scheduled to land were asked to go into holding patterns till conditions cleared. Flight operations resumed around 9:30am but three flights had to be diverted to other airports.

"Due to heavy rains, the visibility is changing every minute. Since 9:15 am, the visibility at the airport is fluctuating. There is a delay due to weather. No cancellation as of now but 3 diversions took place till now," the PRO tweeted.

A Mumbai Airport spokesperson had also earlier said, "Due to heavy rains, there are no movements at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai."

Several airlines also issued advisories and warned passengers that their flights could be delayed. Vistara and SpiceJet asked their passengers to check their flight statuses for updates.

#TravelUpdate : Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, fights to/from Mumbai may be impacted throughout the day. Please visit https://t.co/9eL33N630U or SMS UK to 9289228888 for updated flight status. Thank you. - Vistara (@airvistara) July 8, 2019

#WeatherUpdate Due to bad weather at Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. The passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/DaY8nCBre4 - SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 8, 2019

However, suburban rails services are operating without any disruption, as mentioned by the Central Railway.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai said that the city received nearly 90 millimetres of rain over a 24-hour period ending till 8:30 am on Monday morning. Weather predictions mention that the city will receive light to heavy showers in the next 48 hours.

Due to heavy rains last week, a SpiceJet plane carrying 167 passengers from Jaipur to the city overshot the runway while landing. The Boeing 737-800 was stuck at the end of the runway and caused around 250 flights to be delayed, cancelled or diverted.

