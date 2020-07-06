Mumbai rains update: Suburbs receive heavy shower in last 24 hours; rainfall to continue

Heavy rains continued in Mumbai on Monday with waterlogging in several areas. The city has been experiencing heavy rains for the last three days with the rains intensifying in the last 24 hours, especially in the suburban areas of the city. Several low-lying areas in the city such as Chembur to Andheri were inundated due to heavy rainfall over the weekend. Neighbouring Thane district also recorded heavy shower on Sunday.



"Mumbai and around received heavy rains with isolated very heavy (>115.6 mm ) at Thane/West Suburbs in last 24 hours. Konkan may get isolated heavy showers in next 24 hours. Extremely Heavy Rainfall warnings for Saurashtra/Kutchh, Arabian Sea", IMD Mumbai's Deputy Director-General said in a tweet.



The weather department had also warned that Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts will witness heavy rainfall on Monday. Mumbai police have now asked all citizens to check for officials updates before stepping outside of their houses.



Earlier, the BMC warned of a 4.6-meter high tide which hit the shores of the city at 1.03 pm today. The corporation had requested people to stay away from the seashore.



Heavy rains in Mumbai is always worrisome for people who in live in low lying areas of the city. The city is already dealing with a major outbreak of COVID-19, heavy rainfall and waterlogging will make it difficult for people to maintain social distancing norms.

