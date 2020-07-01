National Doctors' Day: Theme, significance, quotes, and more

National Doctors' Day is observed every year on July 1 since 1991. This day provides us the opportunity to express our gratitude towards all the doctors who offer their services 24x7 to keep the nation in its best health. In India, July 1 is also celebrated as the birth as well as death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, former West Bengal Chief Minister and one of the most renowned physicians in the country.

The contribution of doctors needs to be recognised this year more than ever as they combat the coronavirus pandemic from the frontlines.

Doctors' Day 2020 significance

This day is organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in India every year. According to the IMA, National Doctors' Day 2020 holds special importance due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year's doctors' day is dedicated to all those doctors who are serving in these times of crisis in primary as well as secondary care setups and in dedicated coronavirus care facilities.

Doctors' Day 2020 theme

The theme of this year's doctors' day is to "lessen the mortality of COVID-19." This incorporates spreading awareness about asymptomatic hypoxia and early aggressive therapy. Webinars and virtual meets will be held to mark this day.

Wishes, quotes to share with doctors on National Doctors' Day 2020

Only a doctor is blessed with the magical powers to treat a life, to bring health into our lives and to be there with us when we have lost all the hopes. Happy Doctors' Day 2020!

Dear doctor, I feel so confident and safe when I know that I am in your hands. You have always been a savior to me. Thanking you on this occasion. Happy Doctors' Day!

"Our profession is the only one which works unceasingly to annihilate itself."- Martin H. Fischer

They take care of us 24x7. Thank you for your great care. Wish you a Happy Doctors' Day 2020!

"The best doctor gives the least medicines."- Benjamin Franklin

On this occasion of Doctors' Day, I express my gratitude to you for always being there for us, for serving us with happiness and treating our problems.

"We are safe because they are there", here's how our leaders thanked frontline corona warriors

The Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha chairman, M. Venkaiah Naidu thanked the corona warriors in a series of tweets. The Vice President tweeted, "I also extend my greetings and good wishes to doctors across the nation for their selfless service to humanity. In times of grave health emergencies like the current COVID-19 pandemic, the doctors of our country have always bravely donned the mantle of being our frontline warriors."

Union Railway and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted about National Doctors' Day and thanked healthcare professionals.

Also read: NASA wants inventors to design toilet for moon; winner to get $20,000