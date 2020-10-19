NEET 2020 counselling to begin in October-end; check out cut-offs, eligibility, seat quotas

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release an official notification regarding the NEET counseling 2020 schedule soon. The NEET counseling will take place in the last week of October, on the basis of the rank list released by the National Medical Commission (NMC), which has replaced the Medical Council of India (MCI).

For verification by respective authorities and respective colleges, eligible candidates have to submit their documents, self-declaration form before the admission process begins.

NEET 2020 cut-off

Candidates belonging to the general and EWS categories have to secure 50 percentile at 720-147, whereas OBC, SC and ST candidates have to secure at least 40 percentile at 146-113 and PwD candidates have to score at least 45 percentile at 146-129 in order to qualify NEET.

NEET 2020 counselling eligibility

In order to be eligible for NEET 2020 counselling, candidates must secure the required scores in the NEET 2020 exam and register on the MCC website in time.

NEET 2020 counselling eligibility criteria for various universities

Delhi University (LHMC, UCMS, MAMC): 15% seats will be filled under the All India Quota (AIQ). For the rest of the 85% seats, only those candidates who have studied Class 11 and Class 12 from Delhi are eligible.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU): 50% seats shall be reserved for students who have studied in AMU for 3 years, while the remaining 50% are open for all candidates who have qualified NEET.

BHU: All candidates who have qualified NEET 2020 are eligible to participate in the BHU MBBS Counselling for seats offered by the university across all medical courses.

Faculty of Dentistry, JMI, Delhi: Out of 50 BDS seats in Jamia, 3 are reserved under internal quota for candidates who have passed their qualifying exam from Jamia schools as regular students. The remaining 47 seats are open for all

Undergraduate medical colleges in India offers seats under various quotas that are filled on the basis of NEET 2020 scores

All India Quota seat

State government quota seats

Central institutions/universities/deemed universities State/management/NRI Quota seats in private medical/dental/ayurveda/siddha/unani/homeopathy colleges or any private university

Central pool quota seats

All seats including NRI quota and management quota in private in private unaided/aided minority/non-minority medical colleges will be filled on the basis of merit obtained in NEET (UG) 2020.

The NEET 2020 results were released on October 16, 2020. More than 14.37 lakh students appeared for these exams across India. The NEET exam was held once again on October 14 for students who were affected due to COVID-19 pandemic or have been living in areas classified as containment zones.

Also read: Indian-origin girl wins $25,000 award for potential discovery of COVID-19 cure