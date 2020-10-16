Business Today
October 16, 2020
NEET 2020 topper: Who is Shoyeb Aftab, 18-year old who scored full marks
NEET Exam Result 2020: Shoyeb Aftab from Odisha has topped the medical entrance exam this year and created a history by scoring perfect 720-on-720. With this, the 18-year old Aftab became the first ever candidate to do so in the history of NEET exam. The boy from  Rourkela has landed an All India Rank 1 in NEET 2020. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier announced the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 on its official website.

According to media reports, Aftab knew he had secured full marks even before the final results had been declared by NTA after tallying his answer with the NEET 2020 Answer Key.

The NTA will now prepare the All India Ranking of the students based on their scores. Based on their scores, the students will then appear for counselling to secure a seat in medical college. Though the answer key of all the questions was released on September 26, the NTA will now release the final answer key on its official website -- ntaneet.nic.in.

Here is how to check result:

  • Visit the official website of NEET i.e. ntaneet.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on 'NEET 2020 UG Result'
  • You will be redirected to a new page
  • Enter your roll number and all the required credentials
  • Your NEET Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout

Also read: NTA NEET Result 2020 declared; here's how to check

