NEET-PG 2021 exams postponed amid surging COVID-19 cases; Check out details

The Centre on Thursday decided to postpone the NEET-PG medical entrance exams. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG exam was scheduled to be held on April 18.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan announced the decision to postpone NEET 2021 PG exam on Twitter. He wrote, "Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind". The new date for NEET-PG medical entrance exam will be decided later.

The decision to postpone the NEET 2021 PG exams will provide relief to students as the rising COVID-19 cases and movement restrictions and lockdowns in some states had led to a lot of anxiety.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) had postponed exams for Class 12 and cancelled exams for Class 10.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported more than 2 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases. This is the highest-ever single-day spike in daily cases since the pandemic entered India. In a span of 24 hours, India registered 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases. Besides, 1,038 deaths were also reported.

The Union Health Ministry stated that 10 states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, account for over 82 per cent of the fresh coronavirus infections in the country.

