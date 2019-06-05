NEET Result 2019: NTA to declare medical entrance test results today, here's all you need to know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare NEET Result 2019 today on its official website- ntaneet.nic.in. The medical entrance examination results will be declared after 4 pm, confirmed the agency in an official notification. This year, over 14 lakh students had appeared for the NTA NEET examination which was conducted at various exam centres across the nation.

The candidates who will qualify for the NEET (UG) - 2019 examination will be eligible for 'All India quota' and other quotas under the State governments/ Institutes, irrespective of the medium of the examination, however, it is subject to other eligibility criteria.

This year, the NEET (UG) examination was conducted on May 5 from 2 pm to 5 pm. As many as 15,19,375 candidates had registered for the NTA NEET (UG) 2019 examination, out of which a total of 14,10,754 candidates had appeared for the test held across various states.

Here's how to check NEET Result 2019, once it is announced:

Step-1: Visit the official website of NTA NEET.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'NTA NEET Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like application number, date of birth, etc.

Step-4: After filling the credentials, click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: NTA NEET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

