NEST Result 2019 declared on nestexam.in; here's how to check your score

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) results were announced today, June 18, 2019. Students can check their scores on the official website, nestexam.in. The candidates can download their scores from the website.

The NEST exam was held this year on June 1, 2019 in two shifts - morning and evening. The results were scheduled to be declared on June 17 but were eventually postponed. The official notification on the website said, "Due to some technical reasons the result could not be published on 17.06.2019. Inconvenience is regretted. NEST 2019 result will be out on 18.06.2019 (before 5 pm)."

Here's how candidates can check the NEST 2019 results:

Go to official website of NEST

Clink on 'NEST 2019 result' link on the homepage

Once the new page opens, enter your roll number, DoB to login

NEST 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

The NEST exam is a mandatory online test for students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and Mumbai university's Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

NISER and UM-DAE CEBS were started by the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India in 2007. Their objective is to train scientific manpower to implement cutting edge scientific research and to assist in scientific programmes of the Department of Atomic Energy and other applied science institutions in India.

