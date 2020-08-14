Netizens rave over foot-operated handwash kiosk at Bengaluru station

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic individuals and organisations have been trying to implement measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus and promote social distancing. In the last few months, we have seen new inventions like 'Hug Curtains' and 'Gol Gappa ATM' which provide alternatives to physical contact. The Railway Ministry has also come up with one such method to reduce physical contact with objects.

They have introduced a foot-operated handwash kiosk at the KSR Bengaluru Railway Station of the South Western Railway. The initiate has impressed netizens on Twitter who are praising the Indian Railways effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Ministry of Railway tweeted the images with the caption, "Our Safety is in our hands! Foot-operated Handwash KIOSK designed keeping in mind COVID precautions, installed at KSR Bengaluru station of South Western Railway (sic)."

Our Safety is in our hands! Foot operated Handwash KIOSK designed keeping in mind COVID precautions, installed at KSR Bengaluru station of South Western Railway. pic.twitter.com/pHpw2Wu2Q4 - Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 13, 2020

The images show a white handwash kiosk with a sign that reads, "Touch-free hand wash." The kiosk is made up of four basins. Each basin has its own water and soap dispenser. Below each sink, one can also see two pedals which can be used to dispense water and soap. With the help of the foot paddle system, no hand contact is required for operating the kiosk.

After the tweet was shared by the official handle of the Ministry of Railways, it instantly went viral. Many netizens took to the comments section to praise the initiative by the ministry

