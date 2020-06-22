Nita Ambani among top global philanthropists; ranked with Tim Cook, Oprah Winfrey

Nita Ambani, Chairman of Reliance of Foundation, has become the only Indian to be listed in Town and Country (T&C) magazine's Top Global Philanthropists of 2020 list. She is now among the top philanthropists in the world and among the people "who are saving lives" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accompanying Ambani on the list are prominent global personalities such as Tim Cook, Oprah Winfrey, Laurene Powell Jobs, The Lauder family, Donatella Versace, Micheal Bloomberg and Leonardo Di Caprio among others.

The magazine applauded Ambani for leading the Reliance Foundation's efforts in providing food to the frontline workers and serving the underprivileged. The foundation made a contribution of Rs 547.4 crore to an emergency fund for setting up a COVID-19 hospital and helping out in other relief work.

Ambani said in a statement, "Over the years, we have equipped ourselves at the foundation and at Reliance Industries to respond to crises with immediate, multi-pronged as well as systematic and calibrated responses to make our effort impactful and sustained."

Talking about The Reliance Foundation, Ambani said, "Our philanthropy is committed to support our government and our community whenever the need arises".

Ambani's Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians took to Twitter to congratulate their owner on her achievement, they wrote, "Mrs. Nita Ambani is the only Indian to be featured in Town & Country magazine's list of top global philanthropists of 2020 who are working towards saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic".

Mrs. Nita Ambani is the only Indian to be featured in Town & Country magazine's list of top global philanthropists of 2020 who are working towards saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.#OneFamily@ril_foundationpic.twitter.com/PysTxqCRpk - Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani husband Mukesh Ambani has been making strides of his own in the business world. The Reliance Industries CEO with a net worth of $64.5 billion recently become the only Asian tycoon among the top 10 richest people in the world, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Also Read: Reliance Industries 1st Indian company to hit $150 billion market cap; Mukesh Ambani in world's top 10 richest

Also Read: India-China clash: Maharashtra govt puts three Chinese deals worth Rs 5,000 crore on hold