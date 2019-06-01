No helmet? You won't get fuel at Noida pumps from June 1

Two-wheeler riders without helmets in Noida and Greater Noida will not be given fuels at fuel stations from June 1. This initiative is taken by Brajesh Narain Singh, District Magistrate, to promote road safety. On Tuesday, he, in a meeting with owners of the petrol pumps, said that the order must be implemented in the two cities and will later be rolled out in rural areas of Gautam Budh Nagar.

Singh, at the collectorate in Surajpur, said, "Those who reach your fuel stations without a helmet should be told that they will only get fuel if they wear a helmet. This practice will be implemented from June 1 in Noida and Greater Noida cities initially," reported News 18.

The district administration has also warned of legal action including suspension of driving license for not wearing a helmet. It has also urged to arrest riders without a helmet if they misbehave with staff at filling stations. "When those without helmet reach filling stations, their details and vehicle numbers would be traced through CCTV footage and legal action initiated against them. Their driving license can also be cancelled," he added.

"In case anyone misbehaves with the staff at the filling stations, strict action would be taken against the errant person and they could even be jailed under section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)," he said.

As per Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is a violation of the law. IT could also draw imprisonment for up to 6 months under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

