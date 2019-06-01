Slowdown blues: Maruti Suzuki May sales decline 22% on muted domestic demand

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest car maker, on Saturday reported 22 per cent decline in the auto sale numbers for May, weighed down by a slump in sale across all segments. This is the second consecutive month of the fiscal 2019-20 when the car maker faced double-digit drop in the sales. "The Indo-Japanese car maker sold a total of 134,641 units car in May 2019 as compared to 172,512 units sold in the same period last year," Maruti Suzuki India said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

In April, the company's sales went down by 19 per cent to 133,704 units from 164,978 units in April 2018. The export sales slipped 2.4 per cent to 9,089 units versus 9,312 units in the year ago period, while domestic sales dipped 23.1 per cent to 1,25,552 units as compared to 1,63,200 units in May 2018.

Sales of domestic passenger vehicle (PV) slipped 25.1 per cent to 121,018 units as compared to 161,497 units sold in the May last year. In May, passenger car sales went down to 90,121 units as compared to 119,151 units in May 2018, registering a year-on-year decline of 24.4 per cent.

The entry-level car segment, which comprises Alto and Old WagonR, witnessed a decline of 56.7 per cent to 16,394 units versus 37,864 units sold in the year ago period. The compact-car segment (new Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Dzire Tour S) saw its sales falling by 9.2 percent y-o-y to 70,135 units. The mid-size premium car Ciaz reported 10.7 per cent fall in sales at 3,592 units in May 2019, while utility vehicles lot (Gypsy, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross) posted 25.3 per cent fall in sales at 19,152 units in May 2019.

