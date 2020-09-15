No nationwide lockdown from September 25, 'NDMA order' fake

The government has denied reports hinting on reimposition of nationwide lockdown from September 25 because of a spurt in coronavirus cases. The PIB Fact Check team said in tweet, "An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 25th September".

The PIB Fact Check team called the order fake and said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) did not issue any such circular.





Claim: An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide #Lockdown from 25th September. #PIBFactCheck: This order is #Fake. @ndmaindia has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown. pic.twitter.com/J72eeA62zl â PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 12, 2020

"In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 and decrease the mortality rate in the country, the National Disaster Management Authority, along with the Planning commission, hereby urges the government of India and directs the Prime Minister office, ministry of home affairs to re-impose a strict nationwide lockdown of 46 days starting from midnight September 25, 2020. Maintaining the supply chain of essential commodities in the country, therefore hereby NDMA is issuing a prior notice to the ministry to plan accordingly," the fake order, bearing the date of September 10, stated.

India's COVID-19 cases have mounted to 48,46,427. Death count has risen to 79,722 with 1,136 more fatalities. Maximum cases and deaths have been primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala, and Gujarat.

Also read: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address Parliament over India-China standoff today

Also read: Vedanta delisting to cost promoter Anil Agarwal Rs 7,500 crore more