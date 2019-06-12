NRTI, India's first railway university, starts admission process: Check how to apply, eligibility, exam date

The National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), which is India's first railway university, aimed at providing transport-related education courses to the prospective students, has started the admission process for the academic year 2019-2020. NRTI, a deemed-to-be-university, was established in the year 2018 and is based out of Vadodara, Gujarat. The soon-to-be varsity is offering two undergraduate courses which include BBA in Transportation Management and BSc in Transportation Technology. Candidates from all streams (who have studied 10+2 with Mathematics as a subject) are eligible to apply for the BBA course while candidates from the Science stream (who have studied 10+2 with Mathematics as a subject) are eligible to apply for the BSc course.

However, there is a minimum eligibility criteria that each candidate must fulfill, which states that the applicants must have at least 55% marks (50% for OBC/SC/ST) in their Class 12th board examinations and must be under the age of 25 years, as of August 1, 2019.

The entrance test for admission to NRTI will be conducted on June 30, 2019, and will be held at 25 locations across the country. If a candidate wants to apply to these courses, then he/she must first fill the application form, pay the fees and register online (nrti.edu.in) for the examination.

The last date to apply for the courses is June 15, 2019. The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of the entrance test result ranks.

The NRTI commenced its operations in 2018 when it came up with its first academic batch (2018-2019) of 100 undergraduate students. The Institute, which facilitates project-based learning at railway establishments, incorporates 21st-century skills including communication, critical thinking and collaboration.

