NTA releases NEET 2019 admit card; Here's how to download

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday evening released the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 on the official website. All the candidates who have applied for the NEET entrance exam 2019 can download admit card or hall ticket through its official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET (UG) 2019 will be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS and BDS Courses in Indian Medical or Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India or Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.

Steps to download NEET 2019 admit cards

Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in

Click on the link 'download admit card'

Enter your name, registration number and date of birth

Click on 'Submit' and NEET UG admit card 2019 will appear on the screen in PDF format

Download the admit card and take a print out

NEET 2019: Exam date

The NEET entrance examination 2019 will take place on Sunday, May 5 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The duration of test will be three (03) hours. The result will be announced on June 5, 2019. Candidates qualifying NEET (UG) 2019 would be eligible for All India Quota and other quotas under the State Governments/Institutes, irrespective of the medium of the examination, subject to other eligibility criteria.

The NEET exam will be conducted in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The exam will be held in single stage and would be an objective type test.

As per reports, over 15 lakh candidates have applied for NEET entrance examination 2019, which is mandatory for admission to medical courses in the country and abroad. Last year, nearly 13 lakh candidates had applied for NEET exam.

NEET UG 2019: Important points to note

The candidates must preserve the Admit Cards till their admission in MBBS/BDS courses. They must retain the following documents with them as reference for future correspondence:

At least four printouts of the Confirmation Page of online Application

Proof of fee paid (i.e. Bank transaction details supported by confirmation page)

At least 5 copies of identical passport size Photograph that was scanned and uploaded on the Online Application

Copy of the system generated Self Declaration in respect of candidates from State of J&K who have opted for seats under 15% All India Quota

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

