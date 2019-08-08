Odisha Class 10 supplementary exam result out; check marks on bseodisha.ac.in

Odisha Class 10 supplementary exam: The Odisha education board has announced the Class 10 supplementary exam result for 2019. Those who had appeared for the supplementary exam can check their result on the Odisha Board of Secondary Education official website, bseodisha.ac.in.

Total 11,445 students acquired pass marks in the 2019 Odisha 10th Supplementary exam, taking the pass percentage to 43.62 per cent, board president Jahan Ara Begum told The Times of India. As many as 26,296 students took the HSC supplementary exam this year, of which, results for 26,239 students were declared on Wednesday.

BSE, Odisha also declared the results for Open School Certificate Examination as well. Out of the 8,561 students who took the examination, 5,403 students passed the examination. The overall pass percentage for this examination was 63.44 per cent. For rechecking of answer sheets, students can apply from August 8-22, 2019. Details for the application process can also be checked on bseodisha.ac.in.

How to check 2019 Odisha Class 10 supplementary results:

Step 1: Log on to official BSE, Odisha website, bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the page for Class 10 Supplementary exam

Step 3: Enter the required details like your roll number in marked fields

Step 4: Hit 'Submit' to get your result on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF for the result and take a print for future reference