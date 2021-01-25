Goof-up or fake debate? Twitterati in a tug of war over Netaji's portrait

Commemorating Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary on January 23, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind unveiled his portrait at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Little did he know that this would lead to an outrageous social media reaction with claims that the portrait isn't Netaji's but actor Prosenjit Chatterjee's who has played the role of Netaji in a movie.

The government, however, has refuted all such claims on Monday calling the debate fake. The Centre has clarified that the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Rashtrapati Bhavan is based on an original photo of the freedom fighter.

The President's official handle tweeted the pictures from the portrait unveiling ceremony on Saturday. Since then the social media is fired up with many users posting memes and calling out the alleged blunder of the government.

Many, including Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra pointed out the 'mix-up' and said in a tweet, "God Save India (because this government certainly can't)" in reaction to the incident. However, Moitra's tweet cannot be found anymore as she has deleted it.

Post the clarifications, many including actor Richa Chadha and INC West Bengal have deleted their tweets. Here are some reactions to this apparent goof-up. Also see what what people said post the government's clarifications.





Gandhiji of our future currency notes pic.twitter.com/2qFgACZ2mp â Hussain Haidry (@hussainhaidry) January 25, 2021

This is unbelievably hilarious. The Portrait that President of India Unveiled, it is is of Actor Prosenjit who played role of Netaji (Look at Eyes). Thatâs like unveiling Portrait of Ajay Devgan as Bhagat Singh https://t.co/voRxerFmoU â Joy (@Joydas) January 25, 2021

#Parodyportraits



President of India unveiling the portrait of Bhagat Singh pic.twitter.com/eS2mdiu5L2 â Bakasur Goya (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) January 25, 2021

Poor Sachin Khedekar must be wondering why he wasn't considered for the #Netaji portrait... pic.twitter.com/pW1J9vECqP â Bobby Ghosh (@ghoshworld) January 25, 2021

As per media reports this is the photo on which the portrait of Netaji has been unveiled by @rashtrapatibhvn.

I am deleting my earlier tweet but I must say the portrait is not an accurate job.

Anyway the controversy should be put to rest . Jai Hind Jai Bharat pic.twitter.com/bcMsNunjKL â Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) January 25, 2021

Those left wingers like @sagarikaghose ,@bainjal who never spoke about Netaji till now or remembered him are busy creating a storm in a tea cup without differentiating between a portrait and a movie still!!!ð¤£ð¤£

Real Netaji on left, Prosenajit Chatterjee on the right!!! pic.twitter.com/1PEsNGAsmJ â Aaditya Sreenath (@AadityaSreenath) January 25, 2021

All those IYI (intellects yet idiots) could manage is a storm

in a teacup. https://t.co/0J2GBFyhuy â Hrushikesh Swain (@RishiHks) January 25, 2021

Ever since our President Shri Ramnath Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn has donated â¹ 5 lakhs in his personal capacity for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, our chrislamic commie ecosystem has started targeting him. Todays propaganda on Netaji's portrait was one such attempt. â Tejash M àª¤à«àªàª¶ àª®àªàª®à«àª¦àª¾àª° (@tejash_m) January 25, 2021

Conspiracy theorists just go to another level to peddle whatever they can get their hands on...and then just blame it at 'state of affairs' in the country. ð



Case at hand, unveiling of Netaji's portrait at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



L: Original Portrait

R: Photograph unveiled. (1.) pic.twitter.com/lG5m55GnfH â Aditya Kashyap (@adityak_think) January 25, 2021

Portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. pic.twitter.com/gjqltdUgVG â Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) January 25, 2021

Also read: 'Don't walk on road where there's cow': This leaf bag is bit too eco-friendly, but worth praising!