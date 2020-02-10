Oscars 2020: Full list of Winners

Oscars 2020 honoured the best movies, actors and technicians of Hollywood on Monday. Some of the crowd favourites such as Bong Joon Ho's Parasite, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story and Todd Phillips' Joker have bagged some of the top accolades at the Academy Awards this year.
9 films are in competition for the Best Film category in 2020 Oscars. Bong Joon Ho picked up the best director for the South Korean movie Parasite whereas Jojo Rabbit won the best adapted screenplay.
Here's the list of all the winners of Oscars 2020:
Best picture
Parasite
Best actress in a leading role
Renee Zellweger - Judy
Best actor in a leading role
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Best director
Bong Joon Ho- Parasite
Best actor in supporting role
Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Best actress in a supporting role
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Best international feature film
South Korea, Parasite
Best adapted screenplay
Taika Waititi - Jojo Rabbit
Best animated feature film
Toy Story 4
Best documentary feature
Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert - American Factory
Best documentary short subject
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're A Girl)
Best animated short film
Matthew A Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver - Hair Love
Best live-action short film
Marshall Curry - The Neighbors' Window
Best editing
Micheal McCusker and Andrew Buckland - Ford v Ferrari
Best cinematography
Roger Deakins-1917
Best original song
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman by Elton John (Music) and Bernie Taupin (Lyrics)
Best visual effects
Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy - 1917
Best production design
Barbara Ling and Nancy Heigh - Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Best makeup and hairstyling
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker - Bombshell
Best costume design
Jacqueline Durran - Little Women
Best sound mixing
Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson - 1917
Best sound editing
Donald Sylvester - Ford v Ferrari
Best Original score
Hildur Gudnadottir - Joker
