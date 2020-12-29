'Outstanding effort': Ajinkya Rahane draws praise after India beats Australia in 2nd Test

Captain Ajinkya Rahane led the team from the front in the second Test between India and Australia, making up for a big defeat in the previous match, as India made one of the greatest comebacks in the history of cricket.

Rahane, who led the India team in absence of skipper Virat Kohli who's on paternity leave, emerged as top run getter in the second match. He scored 112 to take India's total to 326 runs in the first innings. Ravinder Jadeja scored 57 runs in the innings. Before that, Rahane's men had bowled out the hosts for 195 runs.

In the second innings too Indian bowlers bundled Australia for 200 runs, thereby giving India just 70 runs to chase. All Indian bowlers -- Ravinder Jadeja (2), Jasprit Bumrah (2), Mohammed Siraj (3), Ravichandran Ashwin (2) and Umesh Yadav (1) -- played their part well.

Shubman Gill (35) and skipper Rahane (27) chased down the target with ease, giving India the much needed victory. Captain Rahane was adjudged the Man of the Match for his stupendous performance in the Boxing Day Test.

In an embarrassing defeat in the first test, Aussies had sent Indians packing for 36 runs in the second innings of the Adelaide test. Rahane has received lot of praise for his captaincy in the match.

Virat Kohli, who's not playing in the current test series, termed it an absolutely amazing effort. "What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and especially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here," he tweeted.

Sachin Tendulkar said to win a test match without Virat, Rohit, Ishant and Shami is a terrific achievement. "Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series. Brilliant win. Well done TEAM INDIA!" he tweeted.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag said it was a "really special win" at the MCG. "Great Determination and great character. Rahane led from the fron,the bowlers were terrific and Gill is chill, (sic)" he added.

Cricketer Yusuf Pathan also said that Rahane's knock will be remembered for long. "Incredible win by Team India at the MCG. Ajinkya Rahane's knock will be remembered for a long time. Bowlers were commendable. Now, go win the series," he tweeted.

"Ajinkya Rahane wins the Johnny Mullagh Medal for his outstanding century. Deserves every bit of credit for his batting and captaincy also, he's been spot on in the absence of Virat Kohli," said a cricket fan, Mufaddal Vohra.