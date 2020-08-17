Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90

Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away in New Jersey, US on Monday at the age of 90. Jasraj belonged to the Mewati Gharana of classical music.

Pandit Jasraj had an illustrious musical career spanning over 90 years. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1975 and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1987 for his contribution to the Indian classical music. Years later, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1990 and ultimately Padma Vibhushan in 2000.

Jasraj's performances of classical and semi-classical vocals have become albums and even film soundtracks such as the song, 'Vandana Karo', composed in the raga Ahir Bhairav by the composer Vasant Desai, for the film Ladki Sahyadri Ki (1966) a duet with vocalist Bhimsen Joshi for the soundtrack of the film Birbal My Brother (1975) and a ballad, Vaada Tumse Hai Vaada for a horror film titled 1920 (2008) directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Jasraj has taught music in India, Canada and the US. Some of his students have in turn become notable musicians such as violinist Kala Ramnath.

The news of Pandit Jasraj's death was announced by his daughter Durga Jasraj on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his condolences on Twitter. He wrote, "The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti."

The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/6bIgIoTOYB - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2020

