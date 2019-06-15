Periyar University Results 2019: UG, PG results to be out today; check marks on periyaruniversity.ac.in

Periyar University Results: Periyar University, Salem (Tamil Nadu) may announce the final result for undergraduate and postgraduate exams on its official website periyaruniversity.ac.in today (June 15). Periyar University had conducted these exams in April. The final results will be available on both the university and the respective college websites. The final result of each student who appeared for these exams will also be sent to their registered mobile numbers via SMS.

Those looking for re-evaluation, re-verification and duplicate answer sheet will be able to do so after 10 days of the final result (on June 25). Application fee for any of these services is Rs 350 (for undergraduate students) and Rs 450 (graduates). The university, named after social reformer Thanthai Periyar EV Ramasamy, was established by the Tamil Nadu government in 1997. A total of 106 affiliated colleges from four districts of Tamil Nadu are affiliated with the university. Over 1.35 lakh students are studying in the affiliated colleges.

Periyar University results 2019: Here's how to check results