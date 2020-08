Poet Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday afternoon. The cause is being reported as cardiac arrest. Indori had also tested positive for COVID-19. The 70-year-old was admitted to the Aurobindo Hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

